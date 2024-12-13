The U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs, recently completed a conventional hypersonic missile test from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. Photo: Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs
The Army and Navy have completed a successful end-to-end flight test of their jointly-developed common hypersonic glide body, deemed a key step toward fielding of hypersonic weapons.
The Pentagon on Thursday noted this was the second successful test this year…