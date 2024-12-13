The U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs, recently completed a conventional hypersonic missile test from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. Photo: Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
1 hour ago |
12/13/2024
highlights

The Army and Navy have completed a successful end-to-end flight test of their jointly-developed common hypersonic glide body, deemed a key step toward fielding of hypersonic weapons.

The Pentagon on Thursday noted this was the second successful test this year…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.