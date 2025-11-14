Sign In
Search
Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Defense Daily Staff Defense Daily Staff
SHARE:
Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI
Jags Kandasamy, CEO and co-founder of Latent AI. (Photo: Latent AI)

In this monthly column, Defense Daily highlights individuals from across the government, industry and academia whose efforts contribute daily to national defense, from the program managers to the human resource leaders, to the engineers and logistics officers.  Jags Kandasamy is the CEO and Co-Founder of Latent AI, a company that focuses on solutions to design, deploy, and manage artificial intelligence/machine learning on the edge. Under his leadership, Latent AI developed technology including the Ruggedized AI Toolkit (RTK) and the Latent…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Army Secretary Says Primes ‘Conned’ With Exquisite Systems, Unveils Sweeping Acquisition Overhaul

Army

Army To Demo More ‘Production-Ready’ Company-Level Small UAS, May Add To New Marketplace

Air Force

USAF Examining Lower Cost Counter-Air Missile Program With 1,000-3,500 Annual Full-Rate Production

Business/Financial

Interim SAIC CEO Consolidating Operational Structure; Several Departures Announced

Trending

Interim SAIC CEO Consolidating Operational Structure; Several Departures Announced
Anduril, UAE’s EDGE Group Form Joint Venture; Initial Focus On Omen Autonomous Air Vehicle
Northrop Grumman Hires CFO From Outside Defense Industry
15-Year Space Force Plan May Include Systems To Ease Transition To “Dynamic Space Operations”
Firefly Completes $855 Million Acquisition Of SciTec

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume