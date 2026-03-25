Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says

Upgrades to the GPS ground system--the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)--is an option under consideration by the Defense Department's space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX) by RTX [RTX]. OCX "achieved formal government acceptance in 2025, which marked the transition from contractor-led development testing to government-led development testing," Thomas Ainsworth, the space acquisition chief, said in prepared testimony to a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) strategic forces panel on…