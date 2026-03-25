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Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Pictured is Thomas Ainsworth, DoD's space acquisition chief, testifying before a Wednesday hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's strategic forces subcommittee.

Upgrades to the GPS ground system--the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)--is an option under consideration by the Defense Department's space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX) by RTX [RTX]. OCX "achieved formal government acceptance in 2025, which marked the transition from contractor-led development testing to government-led development testing," Thomas Ainsworth, the space acquisition chief, said in prepared testimony to a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) strategic forces panel on…

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Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says

Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]

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