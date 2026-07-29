$1.6 Billion In NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1 Task Orders Awarded To SpaceX

SpaceX [SPCX] has won $1.6 billion in two task orders for 18 launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., for the company's Falcon 9 rocket by the end of next year under National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3, Lane 1, Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Wednesday. The launches are to support “sensing and targeting of airborne objects from space and providing near-real-time communications across the Joint Force," according to Space Force Col. Eric Zarybnisky, SSC's acting…