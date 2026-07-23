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White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA

Matthew Beinart By
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White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
Hanwha Philly Shipyard's Dock 4 with its goliath crane in July 2025. (Photo: Defense Daily)

The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built overseas.  The Trump administration has also raised opposition to measures in the House’s fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act adding increased oversight of the new battleship program and the pursuit of space-based interceptors for the Golden Dome for America project. “The administration expects to work with Congress to ensure…

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