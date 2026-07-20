BETA Working With Sikorsky On New MV250 Hybrid-Electric VTOL For Contested Logistics

BETA Technologies [BETA] on Monday announced its new MV250 hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, which utilizes Sikorsky’s [LMT] MATRIX autonomy capability and is aimed at supporting unmanned logistics requirements. After unveiling the MV250 at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom, BETA said it plans to “participate in upcoming large-scale military exercises” with the aircraft. “The MV250 is low-cost, high-speed and simple and designed for autonomous integration. Bringing MATRIX autonomy onto the MV250 combines those investments into…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]