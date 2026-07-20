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BETA Working With Sikorsky On New MV250 Hybrid-Electric VTOL For Contested Logistics

Matthew Beinart By
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BETA Working With Sikorsky On New MV250 Hybrid-Electric VTOL For Contested Logistics
BETA integrated Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy suite on BETA’s ALIA CTOL (CX300) as a testbed for the MV250 aircraft initiative. Photo courtesy Sikorsky,

BETA Technologies [BETA] on Monday announced its new MV250 hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, which utilizes Sikorsky’s [LMT] MATRIX autonomy capability and is aimed at supporting unmanned logistics requirements.  After unveiling the MV250 at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom, BETA said it plans to “participate in upcoming large-scale military exercises” with the aircraft.  “The MV250 is low-cost, high-speed and simple and designed for autonomous integration. Bringing MATRIX autonomy onto the MV250 combines those investments into…

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