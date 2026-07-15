Auriga Space Adapting Electromagnetic Launch Tech For Counter-Drone Interception

Auriga Space on Wednesday said it has signed a three-year research and development agreement (CRADA) with an Army science and technology command to advance the startup’s electromagnetic launch technology for counter-drone uses. The Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center brings expertise in munitions, which Auriga will leverage in the development of its electromagnetic launchers to counter drone swarms, Winnie Lai, founder and CEO of Auria Space, told Defense Daily. Auriga has developed Hermes, an electromagnetic launching system with…
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Congress Updates
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]