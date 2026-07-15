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Auriga Space Adapting Electromagnetic Launch Tech For Counter-Drone Interception

Cal Biesecker By
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Auriga Space Adapting Electromagnetic Launch Tech For Counter-Drone Interception
Auriga Space's Hermes electromagnetic launcher prototype inside a 10-foot shipping container. Photo: Auriga Space

Auriga Space on Wednesday said it has signed a three-year research and development agreement (CRADA) with an Army science and technology command to advance the startup’s electromagnetic launch technology for counter-drone uses. The Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center brings expertise in munitions, which Auriga will leverage in the development of its electromagnetic launchers to counter drone swarms, Winnie Lai, founder and CEO of Auria Space, told Defense Daily. Auriga has developed Hermes, an electromagnetic launching system with…

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