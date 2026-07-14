Vatn Rapidly Develops Autonomous UUV For Mine Countermeasures

Building on its multi-role Skelmir 6 autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), Vatn Systems on Tuesday introduced SIGURD, a modular mine countermeasure system capable of detecting undersea mines at depths up to 100 meters and neutralizing mines through terminal engagement. Prototypes of SIGURD are in the water and in testing, Nelson Mills, co-founder and CEO of Rhode Island-based Vatn, told Defense Daily in an email reply to questions. SIGURD went from concept to its first successful interception in eight weeks, Mills…