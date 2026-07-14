Vatn Rapidly Develops Autonomous UUV For Mine Countermeasures

Building on its multi-role Skelmir 6 autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), Vatn Systems on Tuesday introduced SIGURD, a modular mine countermeasure system capable of detecting undersea mines at depths up to 100 meters and neutralizing mines through terminal engagement. Prototypes of SIGURD are in the water and in testing, Nelson Mills, co-founder and CEO of Rhode Island-based Vatn, told Defense Daily in an email reply to questions. SIGURD went from concept to its first successful interception in eight weeks, Mills…
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CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]