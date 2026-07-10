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Army

Media Gaggle With Lt. Col. Alex Morse, Capability Manager for Mobile Solutions at Joint Interagency Task Force-401

Cal Biesecker By
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During this press event at Fort Benning, Ga., on July 8, Lt. Col. Morse discussed evaluations of autonomous targeting software being developed by Perennial Autonomy, which is supplying the Bumblebee Version 2 (BV2) quadcopter drone for low-cost, low-collateral damage intercept of small unmanned aircraft systems.

Defense Daily’s Cal Biesecker was there to capture Lt. Col. Morse’s highlights of the development status of the targeting software, the trade offs between cost and performance, potential reuse of the BV2s and potential next steps by JIATF-401.

The JIATF-401 is working with soldiers and Perennial Autonomy to constantly iterate the inexpensive AI-enabled BV2 to become part of a layered drone defense for Defense Department bases and facilities in the homeland and overseas.

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