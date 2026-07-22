Northrop Grumman’s Mission Robotic Vehicle Launched Into Space; Operations Begin In 2027

A satellite servicing vehicle developed and built by Northrop Grumman [NOC] to conduct repairs, inspections and sustain spacecraft on orbit launched Tuesday evening, the company said on Wednesday. The Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) is also carrying three Mission Extension Pods (MEPs) and will use its onboard electric propulsion to move into geosynchronous orbit (GEO) where it will begin operations in 2027. The MRV includes robotic arms to service other satellites and Northrop Grumman expects to land commercial and government customers…