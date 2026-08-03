APG-85 Radar in LRIP, Northrop Grumman Says; F-35 Program Declines Comment

The Pentagon has given the green light to low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the F-35 fighter's new APG-85 active electronically scanned array radar by Northrop Grumman [NOC], according to the company. Northrop Grumman said last week that it had "recently entered the integration and test phase" of APG-85 LRIP. The F-35 Joint Program Office declined to provide any details on LRIP, including how many radars the phase includes. Air Force leadership is consulting with Air Education and Training Command (AETC)…
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The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
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