APG-85 Radar in LRIP, Northrop Grumman Says; F-35 Program Declines Comment

The Pentagon has given the green light to low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the F-35 fighter's new APG-85 active electronically scanned array radar by Northrop Grumman [NOC], according to the company. Northrop Grumman said last week that it had "recently entered the integration and test phase" of APG-85 LRIP. The F-35 Joint Program Office declined to provide any details on LRIP, including how many radars the phase includes. Air Force leadership is consulting with Air Education and Training Command (AETC)…