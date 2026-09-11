USAF Forecasts Big Dollar Demand In Next Decade for F-15EXs

The U.S. Air Force is projecting a big dollar demand in the next decade for the service's F-15EX Eagle II fighter by Boeing [BA] and for modifications to existing F-15s worldwide. Beyond fiscal 2030, the Air Force would shift any F-15EX buys to the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Eagle Crest contract. The service estimates that contract from fiscal 2027 to fiscal 2037 could be more than $18 billion for procurement of Air Force F-15EXs and upgrades and sustainment of F-15Es,…
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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]