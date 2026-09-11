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USAF Forecasts Big Dollar Demand In Next Decade for F-15EXs

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Forecasts Big Dollar Demand In Next Decade for F-15EXs
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an F-15EX Eagle II, left, and F-15E Strike Eagle with the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Eglin AFB, Fla., as they fly over the Pacific Ocean on July 1 after refueling with a KC-135.

The U.S. Air Force is projecting a big dollar demand in the next decade for the service's F-15EX Eagle II fighter by Boeing [BA] and for modifications to existing F-15s worldwide. Beyond fiscal 2030, the Air Force would shift any F-15EX buys to the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Eagle Crest contract. The service estimates that contract from fiscal 2027 to fiscal 2037 could be more than $18 billion for procurement of Air Force F-15EXs and upgrades and sustainment of F-15Es,…

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