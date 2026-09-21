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Nuclear Modernization

Northrop Expands B-21 Production Capacity With New Utah Facility

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Northrop Expands B-21 Production Capacity With New Utah Facility
Close up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery

Northrop Grumman [NOC] has opened a new manufacturing facility in Utah as the Air Force increases B-21 Raider production capacity, backed by billions of dollars in procurement funding for the next-generation nuclear-capable bomber. The company opened its 845,000-square-foot East Gate 3 facility in Layton, Utah, Sept. 9., according to a company release. The expansion brings Northrop’s combined Layton-Clearfield manufacturing footprint to more than 2 million square feet and is expected to support up to 1,500 employees by 2032. The expansion…

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