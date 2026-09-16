Sign In
Search
Missile Defense

L3Harris Chose To Not Be An SBI Prime, Instead Focusing As Propulsion Supplier

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
L3Harris Chose To Not Be An SBI Prime, Instead Focusing As Propulsion Supplier
L3Harris image of missile warning and tracking satellite

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – An L3Harris Technologies [LHX[ executive here Wednesday said the company elected to not be a prime on the Space Force’s Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) prize competition because for now it wanted to instead focus on being a propulsion supplier for that element of missile defense. 

“We chose not to be a prime. We chose to be a merchant supplier, leveraging our equities that were proven in, which is propulsion, and I’ll leave it at that,” Rob Mitrevski, L3Harris president for Golden Dome Strategy and Integration, told reporters here during the annual Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference.

He added the company decided sitting out being an SBI prime “was the best thing for us to do.”

In April, the Space Force announced 12 companies won $3.2 billion in contracts for SBI prototypes via a prize competition (Defense Daily, April 24).

Last month, Gen. Michael Guetlein, direct reporting program manager of Golden Dome for America, told reporters all of the providers are progressing and seem to have passed the first of four gates, or tests, in the competition (Defense Daily, Aug. 12).

Gate one was getting a design in place and conducting component-level testing. Competitors must pass all four gates before Guetlein decides to even move forward with SBI as a system if he believes DoD can afford it and industry can supply systems in needed numbers.

Mitrevski said the company did not deny an interest but “we decided to leverage exactly where our strengths were. And I think that’s an area where it’s really important for the defense industrial base to understand how they can be the most helpful to the nation’s needs.”

He said sometimes an industry layer can be most helpful by moving up the value chain, like how L3Harris moved into a tier one prime contractor position for some elements missile defense including space-based sensing and interceptor propulsion. 

“So when we moved into Tier One Prime position in missile defense, we clearly thought we had a different way of thinking, a different innovation sort of approach, and we could clearly separate ourselves from the existing primes that were there at the time, we took a bet. We won. That bet has paid off in 70 space vehicles, where we had none in 2018 in this mission,” Mitrevski said.

However, he continued that in other areas L3Harris likes its market position.

In those areas, “we think we can help the most in that market position, and we’re going to maintain that position, like in the munitions area, where we clearly see ourselves as the preeminent supplier of propulsion systems. We’ve invested there. We continue to invest billions of dollars and dozens of buildings to drive capacity, scale, capability, where we think we are not only differentiated, but you can count on us,” Mitrevski said.

“So that was a decision that was made, I think, with a lot of clarity at the time of SBI.”

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

No USAF Pursuit of NGAS, As Service Examines Future Self-Protection for Tankers

Nuclear Modernization

General Dynamics Gets $194 Million Contract for SLCM-N Fire Control Work

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

Air Force

Rep. Bacon Broaches APG-83 Radar for Ukrainian F-16s

Trending

USAF, Northrop Detail Sentinel ICBM ‘Vertical Stacking’ Demo, On Track For Flight Tests In 2027
Meink: U.S. Has Orbital Space Weapons, SB-AMTI To Launch This Month, 500 CCAs by 2032
Skunk Works Plans First Flight of Vectis Prototype By End of Next Year
Pentagon Wants AI System to Understand and Predict Space Threats
Northrop Grumman Test Flies Lumberjack One-Way Attack System With Magnet Navigation

Congress Updates

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume