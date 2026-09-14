Sign In
Search
Air Force

USAF, Northrop Detail Sentinel ICBM ‘Vertical Stacking’ Demo, On Track For Flight Tests In 2027

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
USAF, Northrop Detail Sentinel ICBM ‘Vertical Stacking’ Demo, On Track For Flight Tests In 2027
An inert LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile erected on a test-ped at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The vertical integration test event, called Pathfinder, demonstrated the maturity of the missile's design and verified that all critical subsystems are on track for initial flight testing in 2027. (Northrop Grumman courtesy photo)

The Air Force and Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Monday said they recently completed a full assembly of the LGM-35A Sentinel future intercontinental ballistic missile in its “operational orientation,” citing the event as a critical milestone toward initial flight testing in 2027. The “vertical stacking” demonstration at Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB), California was completed in parallel with a critical design review (CDR) for Sentinel, which Northrop Grumman said confirmed “the missile’s design maturity and hardware testing meet Air Force requirements…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

DoD Makes $450 Million Equity Investment In Domestic Tungsten Supplier The Elmet Group

Air Force

Meink: U.S. Has Orbital Space Weapons, SB-AMTI To Launch This Month, 500 CCAs by 2032

International

Interview with Air Force Lt. Col. Jared “CLiF” Bindl, Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Africa Command to Discuss AMTEC

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Skunk Works Plans First Flight of Vectis Prototype By End of Next Year

Trending

Defense Watch: Air, Space & Cyber, Poland Loans, Argentina FMS
Boeing Advances To Next Phase Of Army’s IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor Competition
Army To Field Joint Laser Weapon System By July 2028, Pentagon’s Critical Tech Lead Says
Defense Startup Covenant Opens Dallas Site To Build Thousands Of Anthem Low-Cost Missiles
Northrop Grumman Test Flies Lumberjack One-Way Attack System With Magnet Navigation

Congress Updates

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume