USAF, Northrop Detail Sentinel ICBM ‘Vertical Stacking’ Demo, On Track For Flight Tests In 2027

The Air Force and Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Monday said they recently completed a full assembly of the LGM-35A Sentinel future intercontinental ballistic missile in its “operational orientation,” citing the event as a critical milestone toward initial flight testing in 2027. The “vertical stacking” demonstration at Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB), California was completed in parallel with a critical design review (CDR) for Sentinel, which Northrop Grumman said confirmed “the missile’s design maturity and hardware testing meet Air Force requirements…