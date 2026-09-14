Interview with Air Force Lt. Col. Jared “CLiF” Bindl, Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Africa Command to Discuss AMTEC

Bindl and Defense Daily’s Cal Biesecker discussed the recently established Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center (AMTEC) in Morocco. The discussion mainly focused on the Multidomain Training Area (MDTA) component of AMTEC, which the U.S. has already used to flight test a long-range cruise missile (Defense Daily, Aug. 7).

As the U.S. Defense Department looks to get more companies access to military test ranges, the MDTA enable testing from sea to space without regard to electromagnetic, kinetic and non-kinetic limitations.

AMTEC was established in July and is already in early use. The training and experimentation center is being prototyped with the Moroccans. The discussion took place Sept. 10 at the NDIA Emerging Technologies Conference.