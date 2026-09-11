Space Force Finalizes Texas Site For Deep Space Radar

The Space Force last week said it approved the project planning for its third Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) site, which will be located in Lake Kickapoo, Texas. DARC is under contract to Northrop Grumman [NOC]. The program also has sites in Australia and the United Kingdom. The DARC system in Australia is in early operational use by Space Force personnel at Eglin AFB, Fla. The Space Force announcement said its selection in Texas still requires final planning approvals.…