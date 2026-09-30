DIU Launches $100 Million Low-Cost Aerial ISR Prize Challenge

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) this week initiated a $100 million prize challenge for mature, medium- and long-endurance aerial systems, unmanned or other platforms, that can operate from expeditionary environments to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions at a low lifecycle cost and achieve affordable mass. Flyoffs are planned during the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2027, according to the Sept. 29 solicitation. The $100 million covers the prize awards and an initial follow-on pool. DIU said…