DIU Launches $100 Million Low-Cost Aerial ISR Prize Challenge

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) this week initiated a $100 million prize challenge for mature, medium- and long-endurance aerial systems, unmanned or other platforms, that can operate from expeditionary environments to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions at a low lifecycle cost and achieve affordable mass. Flyoffs are planned during the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2027, according to the Sept. 29 solicitation. The $100 million covers the prize awards and an initial follow-on pool. DIU said…
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Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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