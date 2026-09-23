Lockheed Martin Vectis To Have ‘Almost F-35 Like Capabilities’

As the U.S. Air Force considers whether Increment 2 of its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program will feature more attritable or more advanced drones, or a mix of those, Lockheed Martin's [LMT] future Vectis drone may have features similar to the company's F-35 fighter. "From a technology standpoint, we believe that autonomy combined with crewed-uncrewed teaming are key technologies to transforming the battle space," Sarah Hiza, Lockheed Martin's senior vice president of technology and strategic innovation, told a Future of…
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Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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Tenure-Track Faculty Position, Cornell University, Cornell Tech campus
Cornell University - ORIE - New York, NY