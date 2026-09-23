Lockheed Martin Vectis To Have ‘Almost F-35 Like Capabilities’

As the U.S. Air Force considers whether Increment 2 of its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program will feature more attritable or more advanced drones, or a mix of those, Lockheed Martin's [LMT] future Vectis drone may have features similar to the company's F-35 fighter. "From a technology standpoint, we believe that autonomy combined with crewed-uncrewed teaming are key technologies to transforming the battle space," Sarah Hiza, Lockheed Martin's senior vice president of technology and strategic innovation, told a Future of…