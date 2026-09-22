Greenland Agreement Allows For Golden Dome System

The U.S., Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday signed an Arctic Security agreement that would allow for the U.S. to establish a missile defense system on Greenland as part of the Trump administration’s Golden Dome of America. “Recognizing the Parties’ shared interest in allowing the United States to have military access to the territory of Greenland to the extent necessary to defend the North Atlantic Treaty area, Greenland, and the American continent, including through the establishment of a Golden Dome defense…