U.K. Defense Firm OpenWorks Expands Into U.S. Market

Britain’s OpenWorks Engineering, which specializes on counter-drone, air defense and surveillance technologies, has opened a U.S. headquarters in Northern Virginia and plans to open a manufacturing facility in Detroit this year, the company said on Tuesday. OpenWorks has been collaborating with U.S. defense companies for years but said its expansion here is a response to growing demand for its autonomous vision solutions and a desire to strengthen relationships with existing customers and partners. The company has appointed Chris Bigwood as…
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Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
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An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
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