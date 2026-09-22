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U.K. Defense Firm OpenWorks Expands Into U.S. Market

Cal Biesecker By
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U.K. Defense Firm OpenWorks Expands Into U.S. Market
OpenWorks' SkyWall Patrol counter-drone system. Photo: OpenWorks

Britain’s OpenWorks Engineering, which specializes on counter-drone, air defense and surveillance technologies, has opened a U.S. headquarters in Northern Virginia and plans to open a manufacturing facility in Detroit this year, the company said on Tuesday. OpenWorks has been collaborating with U.S. defense companies for years but said its expansion here is a response to growing demand for its autonomous vision solutions and a desire to strengthen relationships with existing customers and partners. The company has appointed Chris Bigwood as…

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