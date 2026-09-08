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AEVEX Completes $600 Million Acquisition Of USV Manufacturer BlackSea

Cal Biesecker By
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AEVEX Completes $600 Million Acquisition Of USV Manufacturer BlackSea
A BlackSea Technologies 16-foot Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) resting in the water within its Oceanus VI 162-foot Mission Support Vessel. (Photo: BlackSea Technologies)

AEVEX Corp. [AVEX] on Tuesday said it has closed its $600 million acquisition of BlackSea Technologies, adding design, development and manufacturing capabilities of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs), expanding its suite of unmanned systems. AEVEX in August said deal terms include $250 million in cash, $350 million in stock, and a potential $50 million earnout provision (Defense Daily, Aug. 13). BlackSea is now AEVEX’s Maritime Division, led by Bob Pudney, who was BlackSea’s CEO. BlackSea’s operating…

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