Perennial Autonomy, Neros Take Top Spots In Drone Dominance Gauntlet II Competitions

The Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP) on Tuesday announced the winners of the second round of a competition that featured low-cost unmanned aircraft systems employed in two mission areas—Long Range Strike and Tactical Assault in Confined Environments—with Perennial Autonomy and Neros Technologies taking the top spots respectively. The DDP previously said that the Gauntlet II competition would be worth $300 million with the top performer in each mission area getting production orders for 8,000 drones, second place finishers 7,000 drones,…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]