Perennial Autonomy, Neros Take Top Spots In Drone Dominance Gauntlet II Competitions

The Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP) on Tuesday announced the winners of the second round of a competition that featured low-cost unmanned aircraft systems employed in two mission areas—Long Range Strike and Tactical Assault in Confined Environments—with Perennial Autonomy and Neros Technologies taking the top spots respectively. The DDP previously said that the Gauntlet II competition would be worth $300 million with the top performer in each mission area getting production orders for 8,000 drones, second place finishers 7,000 drones,…