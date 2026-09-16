General Dynamics Gets $194 Million Contract for SLCM-N Fire Control Work

The Navy awarded General Dynamics [GD] a $194.1 million contract modification to support development of the fire control subsystem for its nuclear-armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N) program. The Sept. 3 award provides $194.1 million in engineering and technical support for the SLCM-N Fire Control Subsystem, according to the Pentagon’s contract announcement. Work is expected to continue through Sept. 30, 2028. The modification is to a previously awarded unpriced letter contract. About 75% of the work will be performed in Pittsfield,…