General Dynamics Gets $194 Million Contract for SLCM-N Fire Control Work

The Navy awarded General Dynamics [GD] a $194.1 million contract modification to support development of the fire control subsystem for its nuclear-armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N) program. The Sept. 3 award provides $194.1 million in engineering and technical support for the SLCM-N Fire Control Subsystem, according to the Pentagon’s contract announcement. Work is expected to continue through Sept. 30, 2028. The modification is to a previously awarded unpriced letter contract. About 75% of the work will be performed in Pittsfield,…
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Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
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House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
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