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Europe Needs To Embrace Risk To Bolster Space Capabilities, Officials Say

Mark Holmes
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Europe Needs To Embrace Risk To Bolster Space Capabilities, Officials Say
European space defense leaders at the Space Defense & Security Summit in Paris on Sept. 15. Photo: Via Satellite

PARIS — Europe needs to embrace risk if it is to benefit more from next generation of space capabilities and keep its space assets secure. This was one of the key takeaways from a discussion on international alliances and cooperation in space security at the Space Defence & Security Summit on Tuesday. Ahead of the discussion, Eva Portier, space deputy to the Director General for Armaments (DGA) in France admitted that “Space has become a domain of war,” and that…

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