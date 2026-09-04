U.S. OKs Nearly $7 Billion In FMS With Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Including Large JDAM-ER Deal With Riyadh

The U.S. has approved nearly $7 billion in potential foreign military sales with Saudi Arabia and Iraq, to include a $5 billion deal with the former for Joint Direct Attack Munitions–Extend Range and almost $1 billion in Bell [TXT] helicopter deals with the latter. The possible arms sale with Saudi Arabia specifically includes just over 10,000 JDAM-ER kits along with the just over 5,000 BLU-111 500-lb general purpose bombs and 5,000 BLU-117 2,000-lb general purpose bombs, with Boeing [BA] building…