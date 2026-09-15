Lockheed Nabs $1.2 Billion Army Production Contract For Seeker-Enabled PrSM Inc. 2

The Army on Monday evening awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $1.2 billion Early Operational Capability production contract for Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 2. PrSM Inc. 2 integrates the weapon with a multi-mode seeker to assist in hitting maritime targets and moving threats, and work on the production deal is expected to be completed by September 2031, according to the Pentagon. Lockheed Martin in March announced the successful first PrSM Inc. 2 flight test, noting it “met test objectives in…