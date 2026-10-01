Army Picks Initial 30 Finalists For Low-Cost Interceptor Demonstrations

The Army has picked the initial 30 finalists for its Low-Cost Interceptor (LCI) competition, with those vendors now set to demonstrate their all-up rounds and offerings for critical components this fall. The 10 companies that were selected to move ahead with the all-up round and fire control offerings include Aerovironment [AVAV], Anduril and RTX [RTX] along with Aeon Industries, AirX Robotics, Furientis, Greenjets, QinetiQ, UDD Tech Corporation and Wardstone. The Army began accepting industry’s proposals for its LCI competition in…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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