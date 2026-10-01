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Army Picks Initial 30 Finalists For Low-Cost Interceptor Demonstrations

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Picks Initial 30 Finalists For Low-Cost Interceptor Demonstrations
QinetiQ's Rattler ST. Photo: QinetiQ.

The Army has picked the initial 30 finalists for its Low-Cost Interceptor (LCI) competition, with those vendors now set to demonstrate their all-up rounds and offerings for critical components this fall.  The 10 companies that were selected to move ahead with the all-up round and fire control offerings include Aerovironment [AVAV], Anduril and RTX [RTX] along with Aeon Industries, AirX Robotics, Furientis, Greenjets, QinetiQ, UDD Tech Corporation and Wardstone. The Army began accepting industry’s proposals for its LCI competition in…

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