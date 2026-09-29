Boeing Picked For Navy’s F/A-XX Carrier Fighter

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced Boeing [BA] beat out Northrop Grumman [NOC] to develop the Navy’s F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) aircraft program, in a contract expected to cost over $20 billion. According to a DoD announcement published late Tuesday, the contract covers the full-scale development phase and procures multiple test aircraft for ground, airworthiness, systems, and weapons integration testing. The much-anticipated decision follows the Air Force's selection of Boeing in 2025 to build its sixth-generation F-47.…