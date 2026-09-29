Boeing Picked For Navy’s F/A-XX Carrier Fighter

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced Boeing [BA] beat out Northrop Grumman [NOC] to develop the Navy’s F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) aircraft program, in a contract expected to cost over $20 billion. According to a DoD announcement published late Tuesday, the contract covers the full-scale development phase and procures multiple test aircraft for ground, airworthiness, systems, and weapons integration testing. The much-anticipated decision follows the Air Force's selection of Boeing in 2025 to build its sixth-generation F-47.…
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Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]