Pentagon Plans $450 Million Buy For Drone Dominance’s ‘More Complex’ Phase 3 Competition

The Pentagon plans to spend at least $450 million to buy about 60,000 low-cost unmanned aircraft systems for the next phase of its Drone Dominance Program (DDP), with a potential option to buy 40,000 more. Phase 3 of DDP continues a requirement for drones to support Deep Strike and Close Quarter Battle mission sets, while noting a new focus on “tougher scenarios and a faster pace,” and will start with vendor demonstrations in October, an initial buy of prototypes in…