Pentagon Plans $450 Million Buy For Drone Dominance’s ‘More Complex’ Phase 3 Competition

The Pentagon plans to spend at least $450 million to buy about 60,000 low-cost unmanned aircraft systems for the next phase of its Drone Dominance Program (DDP), with a potential option to buy 40,000 more. Phase 3 of DDP continues a requirement for drones to support Deep Strike and Close Quarter Battle mission sets, while noting a new focus on “tougher scenarios and a faster pace,” and will start with vendor demonstrations in October, an initial buy of prototypes in…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]