House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts to President Trump’s desk for final signature. The lower chamber voted 370-48 to approve the continuing resolution (CR), which was first proposed and passed by the Senate in early August. "This clean, short-term continuing resolution simply keeps the government open, protects the progress we've made, and preserves the path…