Army Taps Vulcan Elements For Rare Earth Magnets To Support UAS Component Production

The Army has selected Vulcan Elements to supply rare earth magnets in support of its initiative to rapidly manufacture its own critical components for small drones, the company announced on Wednesday. Vulcan Elements, which has received scrutiny for its reported financial ties to the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., said it will supply “high-performance” Neodymium Iron Boron magnets for the Army's SkyFoundry drone initiative, citing its wholly domestic manufacturing capability that’s “decoupled from China.” "Rare earth magnets are foundational to…