Navy Tests CCA Mission Planning With MQ-20

This month, the Navy demonstrated how it plans to operate future Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) using a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) MQ-20 Avenger surrogate aircraft to test their process. The Navy’s Strike Planning & Execution Systems (PMX-281) team operated an MQ-20 earlier this month during the Gray Flag 2026 exercise at Point Mugu Sea Range in California, focused on using the service’s Collaborative Autonomy Mission Planning (CAMP) to show how a mission planned by an operator can turn…