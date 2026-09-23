Navy Tests CCA Mission Planning With MQ-20

This month, the Navy demonstrated how it plans to operate future Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) using a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) MQ-20 Avenger surrogate aircraft to test their process. The Navy’s Strike Planning & Execution Systems (PMX-281) team operated an MQ-20 earlier this month during the Gray Flag 2026 exercise at Point Mugu Sea Range in California, focused on using the service’s Collaborative Autonomy Mission Planning (CAMP) to show how a mission planned by an operator can turn…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]