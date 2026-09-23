Northrop Grumman Lands $508 Million Missile Defense Support Contract

Northrop Grumman [NOC] has received a potential nine-year, $508.5 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to provide flight test and logistics support for remaining intermediate- and intercontinental-range ballistic missile targets. The cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable and fixed-price-incentive contract covers flight test support for the remaining intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) targets in MDA’s inventory, as well as integrated logistics support for government-furnished equipment used in Missile Defense System testing, according to the Pentagon’s Sept. 4 contracts release. The award has a…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]