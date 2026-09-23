Northrop Grumman Lands $508 Million Missile Defense Support Contract

Northrop Grumman [NOC] has received a potential nine-year, $508.5 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to provide flight test and logistics support for remaining intermediate- and intercontinental-range ballistic missile targets. The cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable and fixed-price-incentive contract covers flight test support for the remaining intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) targets in MDA’s inventory, as well as integrated logistics support for government-furnished equipment used in Missile Defense System testing, according to the Pentagon’s Sept. 4 contracts release. The award has a…