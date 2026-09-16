CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and two-thirds of its munitions stock in the conflict. "CBO estimates that if the level of violence remained as low as it was in May and June, an additional month of conflict would cost $2 billion," the study said. "If the intensity of the conflict increased to roughly the level experienced…