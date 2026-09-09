‘Experimentation Fatigue’ Cited As Issue for Industry and Pentagon

Speakers at a defense forum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday cited "experimentation fatigue" as an issue for both industry and the Pentagon, as the military presses for rapid fielding of systems outside the normal requirements process. "The good thing is we've done a lot of time doing innovation in the past--a lot of experimentation, a lot of prototyping, I think some would say we've had a little bit of 'experimentation fatigue'--a little too much," Jerry McGinn, director of the center…