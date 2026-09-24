Baseline Designs for L3Harris’ Tranche 3 Missile Tracking Satellites Okayed

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] has completed a preliminary design review (PDR) for Tranche 3 of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) future Tracking Layer against ballistic and hypersonic missiles, the company said on Thursday. "The milestone marks an important step toward delivering next-generation, space-based missile defense capabilities for the United States," according to L3Harris. "The PDR confirms the baseline designs for L3Harris’ [Tranche 3 of the Tracking Layer] mission solution, which provides ground, networking, satellite, communications and infrared payloads. The integrated system…
Recommended
Software-Defined GPS Receiver Developer Locus Lock In Strategic Funding Round
Trending
Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Job Feed
-
Assistant Professor in Ecological and Human Health Risk Assessment
Texas Tech University - LUBBOCK, TX
-
Tenure-Track Faculty Position, Cornell University, Cornell Tech campus
Cornell University - ORIE - New York, NY
-
Professional XCOMM Instructor Developer II
Tyonek Native Corporation - Biloxi,
-
Tenure-Track Faculty Position, Cornell University, Cornell Tech campus
Cornell University - ORIE - New York, NY