Baseline Designs for L3Harris’ Tranche 3 Missile Tracking Satellites Okayed

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] has completed a preliminary design review (PDR) for Tranche 3 of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) future Tracking Layer against ballistic and hypersonic missiles, the company said on Thursday. "The milestone marks an important step toward delivering next-generation, space-based missile defense capabilities for the United States," according to L3Harris. "The PDR confirms the baseline designs for L3Harris’ [Tranche 3 of the Tracking Layer] mission solution, which provides ground, networking, satellite, communications and infrared payloads. The integrated system…