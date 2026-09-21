Space Force Looking to Future for RPO-Docking to Counter Space Threats

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) is looking to fiscal 2029 and beyond to launch rapid VICTUS missions for rendezvous proximity operations and docking (RPO-D) to counter threats in space. The minimum requirement is low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit, but SSC is also looking to improve space domain awareness in other regimes, including geostationary and geostationary transfer orbit. Last Friday's request for information by SSC "seeks to gather technical capabilities, clearance levels, and facility security parameters."…