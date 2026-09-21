Space Force Looking to Future for RPO-Docking to Counter Space Threats

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) is looking to fiscal 2029 and beyond to launch rapid VICTUS missions for rendezvous proximity operations and docking (RPO-D) to counter threats in space. The minimum requirement is low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit, but SSC is also looking to improve space domain awareness in other regimes, including geostationary and geostationary transfer orbit. Last Friday's request for information by SSC "seeks to gather technical capabilities, clearance levels, and facility security parameters."…
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Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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Ophthalmologist Position with Established and Busy Practice in the Midwest
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