Sikorsky Nabs Army Deal For 16 More Black Hawks, Sets Path For New ‘Multiple-Year’ Contract

The Army has awarded Sikorsky [LMT] a deal to build 16 more UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, with the company confirming the award is an initial step toward a new “multiple-year” contracting vehicle to support continued production of the aircraft. Rich Benton, vice president and general manager of Sikorsky, told reporters the new undefinitized contract action (UCA) for additional Black Hawks is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2027, establishing a “Buy 11” deal that could eventually include…