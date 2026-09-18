Navy Seeks New Affordable Interceptor In Request For White Papers

The Navy is starting to pursue accelerated development and prototyping for a new lower cost anti-air interceptor, dubbed the Naval Affordable Interceptor Prototype, according to a new Request for White Papers (RFWP). Released via the National Security Prototype to Production Consortium (NSPPC), the Naval Affordable Interceptor Prototype RFWP announcement said the Navy seeks “mature, affordable, missile-based air-defense interceptor solutions that can be rapidly adapted for maritime employment and produced at scale.” This competition is focused on countering the proliferation of…