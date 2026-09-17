State Department Approves More Than $24 Billion Sale of 48 F-35As to Saudi Arabia

The State Department said on Thursday that it has approved a $24.3 billion sale of 48 Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35A fighters to Saudi Arabia. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the [Persian] Gulf region," the State Department said. "The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and…