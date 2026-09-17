Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

Army Corps Assessing Sensors, Software, C2 For C-UAS In Latest Scarlet Dragon Innovation Event

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Army Corps Assessing Sensors, Software, C2 For C-UAS In Latest Scarlet Dragon Innovation Event
A drone swarm returns from a mission during the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Scarlet Dragon 26-3 at Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 15, 2026. Scarlet Dragon used coordinated swarms of up to 100 drones to stress sensor networks, software and air defense crews. Flying realistic aerial threat profiles helped the corps evaluate its ability to detect, track and respond to dense unmanned aircraft system threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Iliana Lopez)

FORT BRAGG, N.C.—The Army XVIII Airborne Corps’ latest experimentation event in the series of exercises known as Scarlet Dragon that integrates a complex network of sensors, technologies and command-and-control capabilities to compress kill chains is underway here, with a specific focus on detecting threats from drones at several echelons, key participants said this week. The various sensors, C2 systems and algorithms being used at Scarlet Dragon 26.3 are being used to improve the “air picture” that a commander would use…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

EnduroSat and CACI to Build Vantor’s Pulse Smallsat Fleet

Pentagon

Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Enter Agreement to Accelerate JATM Production

Missile Defense

L3Harris Chose To Not Be An SBI Prime, Instead Focusing As Propulsion Supplier

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Perennial Autonomy, Neros Take Top Spots In Drone Dominance Gauntlet II Competitions

Trending

USAF, Northrop Detail Sentinel ICBM ‘Vertical Stacking’ Demo, On Track For Flight Tests In 2027
Meink: U.S. Has Orbital Space Weapons, SB-AMTI To Launch This Month, 500 CCAs by 2032
Skunk Works Plans First Flight of Vectis Prototype By End of Next Year
Pentagon Wants AI System to Understand and Predict Space Threats
AEVEX Completes $600 Million Acquisition Of USV Manufacturer BlackSea

Congress Updates

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume