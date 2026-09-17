Army Corps Assessing Sensors, Software, C2 For C-UAS In Latest Scarlet Dragon Innovation Event

FORT BRAGG, N.C.—The Army XVIII Airborne Corps’ latest experimentation event in the series of exercises known as Scarlet Dragon that integrates a complex network of sensors, technologies and command-and-control capabilities to compress kill chains is underway here, with a specific focus on detecting threats from drones at several echelons, key participants said this week. The various sensors, C2 systems and algorithms being used at Scarlet Dragon 26.3 are being used to improve the “air picture” that a commander would use…