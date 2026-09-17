Edge Cybersecurity Firm TigerByte Cyber Exits Stealth With $10 Million

A cybersecurity firm specializing in protecting hardware assets at the tactical edge on Thursday emerged from stealth with $3 million in seed funding and $7 million in government contracts. TigerByte Cyber’s seed round was led by Hale Capital Partners. The startup has more than $7 million in contracts with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Space Force, Navy and other agencies. The seed round will be used to scale the company’s technology and manufacturing of its Cyber Protection Suite…
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