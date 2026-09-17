Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Enter Agreement to Accelerate JATM Production

The Pentagon said on Thursday that it wants multi-year procurement (MYP) of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM) and that it has entered into an agreement with the company to accelerate production for the program, many details of which have remained under wraps due to Pentagon classification. The new agreement "establishes a framework for MYP of JATM, executing congressional authority to secure the nation's highest-priority missile systems," DoD said. Congress still must approve JATM MYP. JATM…
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