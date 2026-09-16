Navy Picks Three New Yards To Build More LCU-1700 Landing Vessels

The Navy on Tuesday awarded three new shipyards prototype contract agreements as part of a deal to expand production of the Landing Craft utility (LCU) 1700 class craft. The service selected the Orange, Texas-based Conrad Shipyard, LLC; Coden, Ala.-based Master Boat Builders, Inc. and Brownsville, Texas-based Saronic Technologies to build two to three prototype LCUs each, according to the Navy’s announcement. In addition to building the prototype vessels, the agreements between the Navy and shipbuilders will have the companies refine…