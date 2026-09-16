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Rep. Bacon Broaches APG-83 Radar for Ukrainian F-16s

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Rep. Bacon Broaches APG-83 Radar for Ukrainian F-16s
Pictured is a photo by the With Honor veterans group of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) awards ceremony in Kyiv on Sept. 11. From left: Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.), Sen. Alan Armstrong (R-Okla.), Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), member of Ukrainian parliament Oleksandra “Sasha” Ustinova, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko, Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.), Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-Va.), Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.), and With Honor co-founder and CEO Rye Barcott.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, has broached the idea of providing the Northrop Grumman [NOC] active electronically scanned array AN/APG-83 radar for the several dozen, older F-16 fighters that Ukraine has received from a European fighter jet coalition, including the Netherlands and Denmark, since the summer of 2024. "Ukrainian F-16s need the new radar," Bacon said in an interview at Ukraine House on Tuesday during an outdoor commemoration of Ukrainian independence in August…

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