Rep. Bacon Broaches APG-83 Radar for Ukrainian F-16s

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, has broached the idea of providing the Northrop Grumman [NOC] active electronically scanned array AN/APG-83 radar for the several dozen, older F-16 fighters that Ukraine has received from a European fighter jet coalition, including the Netherlands and Denmark, since the summer of 2024. "Ukrainian F-16s need the new radar," Bacon said in an interview at Ukraine House on Tuesday during an outdoor commemoration of Ukrainian independence in August…