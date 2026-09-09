Northrop Grumman Test Flies Lumberjack One-Way Attack System With Magnet Navigation

Seeking to add to the capabilities of its one-way attack system, Northrop Grumman [NOC] is flight-testing Lumberjack with magnetic navigation (MagNav) software supplied by SandboxAQ that operates in GPS-denied environments, over water and feature-limited terrain. SandboxAQ said the flight-tests of its unjammable AQNav software aboard Lumberjack, which are continuing, are a first using MagNav technology integrated with a visual navigation system on an attritable platform. The first flight occurred on Aug. 11, about a month after the two companies began…