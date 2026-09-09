Northrop Grumman Test Flies Lumberjack One-Way Attack System With Magnet Navigation

Seeking to add to the capabilities of its one-way attack system, Northrop Grumman [NOC] is flight-testing Lumberjack with magnetic navigation (MagNav) software supplied by SandboxAQ that operates in GPS-denied environments, over water and feature-limited terrain. SandboxAQ said the flight-tests of its unjammable AQNav software aboard Lumberjack, which are continuing, are a first using MagNav technology integrated with a visual navigation system on an attritable platform. The first flight occurred on Aug. 11, about a month after the two companies began…
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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]