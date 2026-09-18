U.S. Space Force Pins Hopes on Space-Based Radar Systems, Northrop Grumman Building GMTI System

Moving target indication (MTI) from space has been a reconnaissance dream for decades--and a challenging one to achieve. Witness the National Reconnaissance Office's (NRO) Discoverer II effort with the Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in the late 1990s. But now Department of the Air Force (DAF) leaders, without explanation, have said that they have the problem much more in hand and that such space-based MTI (SB-AMTI) will lessen or remove the need for vulnerable, manned reconnaissance…
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A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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Harbert College of Business, Auburn University - Auburn, AL
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Mid-Level Linux Systems Administrator
4M Research, Inc. - Huntsville,
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Metro District Engineer
Minnesota Department of Transportation - Roseville, MN
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Purser
Military Sealift Command - , VA