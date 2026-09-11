Pentagon Wants AI System to Understand and Predict Space Threats

The Pentagon's Silicon Valley-based Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is looking for domestic and foreign company proposals for an artificial intelligence (AI) system to understand and predict space threats. "Today’s space and missile threat information is spread across a variety of sources," DIU said in a solicitation for a Space Threat Intelligence Synthesis Engine. "Existing tools struggle to distinguish closely spaced objects, track emerging threats, and keep threat models current. A more effective approach is needed to give operators and automated…