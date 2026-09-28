Sign In
Search
Air Force

USAF Plans Participation of Early CCA Production Aircraft In Emerald Flag

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
USAF Plans Participation of Early CCA Production Aircraft In Emerald Flag
Pictured is U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Helfrich (right), portfolio acquisition executive for fighters and advanced aircraft, and Air Force Gen. Dale White, direct reporting portfolio manager for critical weapon systems, during Helfrich's promotion ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on August 14.

The U.S. Air Force wants to use General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc.'s (GA-ASI) FQ-42A Vengeance and the Anduril Industries FQ-44A Fury in the Emerald Flag Exercise this December. Those aircraft are engineering and manufacturing development, early production Collaborative Combat Aircraft developed from the YFQ prototype versions. "We're gonna see both the FQ-42 and FQ-44 and different manned fighters in the mix," Air Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Helfrich, the program acquisition executive for fighters and advanced aircraft, said during a Mitchell Institute…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Col. Rob Kinney, Chief of Fires, XVIII Airborne Corps, Discusses Scarlet Dragon 26.3

Nuclear Modernization

Korte Construction Awarded $52.4 Million Contract For Nuclear Command Facility

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Shield AI’s Hivemind Used In Autonomous USV Teaming In U.K. Demo

Navy/USMC

Navy Previews MUSV Phase II Project

Trending

Defense Watch: Munitions Shortages, IVEWS LRIP, Satellite Infrastructure
Lockheed Martin Vectis To Have ‘Almost F-35 Like Capabilities’
Greenland Agreement Allows For Golden Dome System
Pentagon Program Selects 17 Companies To Compete In Drone Bomber Qualifier
Northrop Expands B-21 Production Capacity With New Utah Facility

Congress Updates

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume