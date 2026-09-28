USAF Plans Participation of Early CCA Production Aircraft In Emerald Flag

The U.S. Air Force wants to use General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc.'s (GA-ASI) FQ-42A Vengeance and the Anduril Industries FQ-44A Fury in the Emerald Flag Exercise this December. Those aircraft are engineering and manufacturing development, early production Collaborative Combat Aircraft developed from the YFQ prototype versions. "We're gonna see both the FQ-42 and FQ-44 and different manned fighters in the mix," Air Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Helfrich, the program acquisition executive for fighters and advanced aircraft, said during a Mitchell Institute…